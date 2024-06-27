Left Menu

Kenya in Turmoil: IMF Expresses Deep Concern Over Violent Protests

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Kenya following violent protests where demonstrators were fired upon by police, resulting in multiple deaths. The protests were sparked by planned tax hikes, which President William Ruto has now withdrawn under pressure from the public.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:16 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was closely monitoring the situation in Kenya, where police this week fired on demonstrators seeking to storm the legislature to protest tax hikes with several left dead in clashes. "We are deeply concerned about the tragic events in Kenya in recent days," the IMF said in a statement. "Our main goal in supporting Kenya is to help it overcome the difficult economic challenges it faces and improve its economic prospects and the well-being of its people."

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday withdrew planned tax hikes, bowing to pressure from protesters.

