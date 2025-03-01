Left Menu

Australia Halts Beer Tax Hikes to Bolster Labor Party Support

The Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, announced a temporary halt on tax hikes for draught beer. The decision aims to boost the Labor Party's popularity ahead of the upcoming election. This move is set to support local businesses, reduce beer prices, and promote regional tourism.

Updated: 01-03-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 06:38 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Saturday a temporary freeze on tax increases for draught beer, a strategic move intended to counteract the declining support for the Labor Party as the nation heads towards a general election set for May.

Australia, known for its high per capita wealth and alcohol consumption, imposes inflation-adjusted tax hikes on alcohol producers twice annually. This decision by the center-left government comes as they trail behind the conservative opposition in recent opinion polls.

Albanese, addressing the media from a Sydney brewery, emphasized the role of pubs in Australian culture and noted that the beer tax relief would alleviate financial pressure on drinkers, brewers, and hospitality businesses. This initiative is hoped to bolster local enterprises and regional tourism.

