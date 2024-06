Lebanese Civilians Injured in Israeli Airstrikes: Chaos in Nabatieh

* AT LEAST 5 LEBANESE CIVILIANS INJURED LATE WED NIGHT IN ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES THAT DESTROYED RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN AL-MASHAA NEIGHBORHOOD OF NABATIEH - XINHUA

* SOURCES SAID ISRAELI WARPLANE FIRED 2 AIR-TO-SURFACE MISSILES AT 2-STORY BUILDING, CAUSING COLLAPSE & DAMAGING SURROUNDING STRUCTURES - XINHUA * OFFICIAL MEDICAL SOURCE SAID 5 PEOPLE WITH CRITICAL TO MODERATE INJURIES & 9 OTHERS SUFFERING FROM SMOKE INHALATION TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL - XINHUA

* CIVIL DEFENSE SOURCE CONFIRMED ONGOING EFFORTS TO REMOVE RUBBLE & LOCATE POTENTIAL MISSING PERSONS - XINHUA Further company coverage: [ ]

