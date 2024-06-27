Left Menu

Bilaspur Firing Case Crackdown: Ex-MLA's Son Arrested Amid Political Turbulence

Puranjan Thakur, son of ex-Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, was arrested in connection to the Bilaspur firing case. The police allege he hired a shooter to avenge an attack on his father. This arrest, after a failed bail attempt, follows charges under several criminal and arms-related sections.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:19 IST
Bilaspur Firing Case Crackdown: Ex-MLA's Son Arrested Amid Political Turbulence
  • Country:
  • India

Bilaspur was shaken on Thursday as Puranjan Thakur, the elder son of former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, faced arrest in the sensational firing case. The police nabbed Thakur before his attempt to surrender after the court denied his anticipatory bail plea.

The incident, dated June 20, saw assailants firing upon undertrial Saurabh Patyal. Allegedly, Thakur orchestrated the attack to avenge a prior assault on his father. Shooter Sunny Gill, arrested the same day, and his accomplice were implicated, with investigations revealing Thakur's involvement.

Tensions rose as BJP rallied against the Congress government, accusing it of shielding the culprits. The political atmosphere remains charged as the case unfolds in Bilaspur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024