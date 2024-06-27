Bilaspur Firing Case Crackdown: Ex-MLA's Son Arrested Amid Political Turbulence

Bilaspur was shaken on Thursday as Puranjan Thakur, the elder son of former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur, faced arrest in the sensational firing case. The police nabbed Thakur before his attempt to surrender after the court denied his anticipatory bail plea.

The incident, dated June 20, saw assailants firing upon undertrial Saurabh Patyal. Allegedly, Thakur orchestrated the attack to avenge a prior assault on his father. Shooter Sunny Gill, arrested the same day, and his accomplice were implicated, with investigations revealing Thakur's involvement.

Tensions rose as BJP rallied against the Congress government, accusing it of shielding the culprits. The political atmosphere remains charged as the case unfolds in Bilaspur.

