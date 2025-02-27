BJP's Pranav Singh Champion Faces Downgraded Charge in Roorkee Firing Case

In a significant development in the Roorkee firing case, the charge of attempt to murder against former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion has been downgraded to culpable homicide. This decision could potentially facilitate Champion's release on bail, as outlined by his lawyer, Praveen Tomar.

Roorkee Police Circle Officer Pankaj Pant confirmed the legal adjustment, formally presented in the Haridwar Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court. This modification in charges was a result of courtroom debates, leading the court to align the case under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The incident stems from a firing episode on January 26, where Champion allegedly shot outside the office of his political adversary, Umesh Kumar. Both individuals were detained, but only Kumar secured an immediate release. Tensions persist between them, aggravated by past political contests.

