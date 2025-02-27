Left Menu

BJP's Pranav Singh Champion Faces Downgraded Charge in Roorkee Firing Case

Former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion, involved in the Roorkee firing case, has had his charge reduced from attempt to murder to culpable homicide. This follows a legal debate that increased his chances of bail. Tensions remain high with political rival Umesh Kumar, who was also involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:35 IST
BJP's Pranav Singh Champion Faces Downgraded Charge in Roorkee Firing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Roorkee firing case, the charge of attempt to murder against former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion has been downgraded to culpable homicide. This decision could potentially facilitate Champion's release on bail, as outlined by his lawyer, Praveen Tomar.

Roorkee Police Circle Officer Pankaj Pant confirmed the legal adjustment, formally presented in the Haridwar Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court. This modification in charges was a result of courtroom debates, leading the court to align the case under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The incident stems from a firing episode on January 26, where Champion allegedly shot outside the office of his political adversary, Umesh Kumar. Both individuals were detained, but only Kumar secured an immediate release. Tensions persist between them, aggravated by past political contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025