Tragic Suicides in Roopdhanu: Police Harassment Allegations Lead to Arrest and Suspension
Two police officers were suspended following the suicides of two brothers in Roopdhanu village due to alleged harassment. One officer has been arrested while the other is absconding. The brothers were being pressured to produce a relative involved in a legal case. The community demands justice.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, two police officers have been suspended after two brothers took their own lives due to alleged police harassment, officials reported on Thursday.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Hariom Agnihotri faces arrest, while Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains at large, authorities confirmed.
On June 22nd, Roopdhanu village resident Sanjay Singh committed suicide, allegedly due to coercive tactics employed by Sadabad Police. Sanjay's brother-in-law had reportedly eloped with a minor girl, leading to police pressure on Sanjay to present him by the same day—a deadline he couldn't meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vigilant Villager Thwarts Potential Tragedy Amid Terror Attack Near IB
Second terrorist holed up in a village in J-K's Kathua district eliminated by security forces, says officials.
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 900 Crore for Village Development
Delhi Government Fast-Tracks Village Development with Rs 900 Crore Budget
Tiger Terror Ends: Villagers Breathe Easier After Rogue Cat’s Capture