Tragic Suicides in Roopdhanu: Police Harassment Allegations Lead to Arrest and Suspension

In a tragic turn of events, two police officers have been suspended after two brothers took their own lives due to alleged police harassment, officials reported on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Hariom Agnihotri faces arrest, while Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains at large, authorities confirmed.

On June 22nd, Roopdhanu village resident Sanjay Singh committed suicide, allegedly due to coercive tactics employed by Sadabad Police. Sanjay's brother-in-law had reportedly eloped with a minor girl, leading to police pressure on Sanjay to present him by the same day—a deadline he couldn't meet.

