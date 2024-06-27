Left Menu

Tragic Suicides in Roopdhanu: Police Harassment Allegations Lead to Arrest and Suspension

Two police officers were suspended following the suicides of two brothers in Roopdhanu village due to alleged harassment. One officer has been arrested while the other is absconding. The brothers were being pressured to produce a relative involved in a legal case. The community demands justice.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:31 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two police officers have been suspended after two brothers took their own lives due to alleged police harassment, officials reported on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Hariom Agnihotri faces arrest, while Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains at large, authorities confirmed.

On June 22nd, Roopdhanu village resident Sanjay Singh committed suicide, allegedly due to coercive tactics employed by Sadabad Police. Sanjay's brother-in-law had reportedly eloped with a minor girl, leading to police pressure on Sanjay to present him by the same day—a deadline he couldn't meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

