Village Rockstars 2 Strikes a Chord Globally

Bangkok's Diversion has secured worldwide sales rights for 'Village Rockstars 2,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das. The sequel, building on the success of the original 'Village Rockstars,' made its European debut during the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival, screened under the Generation 14 Plus Competition category.

Rima Das expressed her excitement about the collaboration for sales and anticipates bringing the captivating film to Indian theatres. Highlighting the experience at Berlinale 2025, she shared the overwhelming audience response during the screening at the iconic Zoo Palast theatre.

Produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, 'Village Rockstars 2' also secured accolades at the Busan International Film Festival, winning the Kim Jiseok Award. The movie continues its journey, captivating audiences while celebrating the resilience of a teenage girl chasing her musical dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)