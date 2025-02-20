Left Menu

Village Rockstars 2 Strikes a Chord Globally

Bangkok-based Diversion gains global sales rights to Rima Das's sequel, 'Village Rockstars 2,' following its European debut at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025. The film, cherished for its heartfelt narrative, explores a young girl's musical aspirations amidst life's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:17 IST
Village Rockstars 2 Strikes a Chord Globally
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Bangkok's Diversion has secured worldwide sales rights for 'Village Rockstars 2,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das. The sequel, building on the success of the original 'Village Rockstars,' made its European debut during the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival, screened under the Generation 14 Plus Competition category.

Rima Das expressed her excitement about the collaboration for sales and anticipates bringing the captivating film to Indian theatres. Highlighting the experience at Berlinale 2025, she shared the overwhelming audience response during the screening at the iconic Zoo Palast theatre.

Produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, 'Village Rockstars 2' also secured accolades at the Busan International Film Festival, winning the Kim Jiseok Award. The movie continues its journey, captivating audiences while celebrating the resilience of a teenage girl chasing her musical dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025