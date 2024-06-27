Police Seize Land worth Rs 1 Crore from Pakistan-based Terror Handlers in Baramulla
Police in Baramulla attached land properties worth Rs 1 crore belonging to five terror handlers based in Pakistan. The action was authorized by a court order under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The terror handlers identified were Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Abdul Rehman Bhat and Abdul Rashid Lone.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police authorities in Baramulla district have attached land properties valued at Rs 1 crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers. The move, sanctioned by a court order, forms part of ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.
"Police in Baramulla, after obtaining attachment orders passed by Hon'ble Court Baramulla, have attached nine kanals (1.125 acres) of land worth 1 crore belonging to five terror handlers based in Pakistan," read the official statement.
The identified handlers, namely Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Abdul Rehman Bhat, and Abdul Rashid Lone, faced the action under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, pertaining to a case registered in 2008.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Human Rights body raises concern about situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
T20 WC: "Conditions were demanding...": Pakistan pacer Amir after win over Canada
Pakistan's Ambitious Budget: Balancing Growth and Fiscal Prudence
We played well as a team: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on 7-wicket win over Canada
Donkey Population in Pakistan Sees Notable Increase, Defying Stagnant Trends in Horses and Mules