Police Seize Land worth Rs 1 Crore from Pakistan-based Terror Handlers in Baramulla

In a significant development, police authorities in Baramulla district have attached land properties valued at Rs 1 crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers. The move, sanctioned by a court order, forms part of ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.

"Police in Baramulla, after obtaining attachment orders passed by Hon'ble Court Baramulla, have attached nine kanals (1.125 acres) of land worth 1 crore belonging to five terror handlers based in Pakistan," read the official statement.

The identified handlers, namely Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Abdul Rehman Bhat, and Abdul Rashid Lone, faced the action under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, pertaining to a case registered in 2008.

