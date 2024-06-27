Left Menu

Slovakia Tightens Security for Politicians Amid Controversy

Slovakia's Parliament has approved new legislation to enhance security for leading politicians following an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico. The measures, effective July 15, include banning protests near political residences and providing benefits for long-serving officials. Critics argue it restricts public demonstrations.

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:36 IST
Robert Fico
Slovakia's Parliament has passed a series of legislative measures aimed at bolstering security for its leading politicians. The move comes in the wake of an assassination attempt on the current Prime Minister, Robert Fico.

The new laws, approved by the coalition government on June 12, are expected to be enacted on July 15, pending approval from President Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of Fico. Critics, including opposition parties and Amnesty International, have condemned the legislation as a potential restriction on the right to protest.

Key provisions of the package include banning protest rallies in front of politicians' homes and nearby residential areas, as well as around government and presidential offices. Additionally, the Interior Ministry will designate long-term residences for top officials, and provide ongoing protection for leaders of all political parties in Parliament, as well as other high-ranking officials.

Furthermore, the legislation introduces a regular payment for former prime ministers and parliamentary speakers who have served at least two terms, a benefit currently extended only to former presidents. Fico, who has been recuperating after being shot while greeting supporters in Handlova, has been a central figure in these developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

