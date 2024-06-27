Gauhati High Court Slams Assam Govt Over Waterlogging Negligence

The Gauhati High Court has taken a firm stance against the Assam government for its apparent negligence in resolving the persistent waterlogging problem in Guwahati. The court has imposed fines of Rs 1,000 on four key state departments for not responding to repeated notices.

The writ petition, registered as a public interest litigation (Case No: PIL/14/2024) by North East Eco Development Society, brought attention to this enduring issue. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete observed that despite multiple reminders over recent months, the concerned state departments have failed to provide any response.

"In the interest of justice, we grant one more opportunity to the aforesaid departments to file their response to the writ petition, subject to condition that each of the department shall pay a cost of Rs 1,000 only with the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Authority," stated the court order. The next hearing is scheduled for July 19, by which time all costs must be deposited.

Despite explicit instructions and allocated time, responses from the Additional Chief Secretary of Forest & Environment Department, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, and Divisional Forest Officer of Kamrup Division remained pending.

The petitioner highlighted the severe and chronic waterlogging issues in Guwahati, exacerbated by illegal hill cutting and relentless encroachments, posing increasing flood and landslide risks. The PIL, initially lodged on February 23, has prompted ongoing judicial scrutiny since February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)