CPI(M) Condemns Attacks on Muslims Post Lok Sabha Poll Results

The CPI(M) Politburo has denounced a series of violent attacks against members of the Muslim community since the Lok Sabha poll results were declared. Leaders are urging their state units to organize protests in response.

Highlighted incidents include the alleged killing of three Muslim men by cow vigilantes in Raipur and the beating to death of a Muslim man in Aligarh over theft allegations. In Madhya Pradesh, houses of Muslims were demolished within hours of beef allegedly being found in their refrigerators.

Additionally, in areas like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, Muslims have faced evictions, vandalism, and intimidation. CPI(M) accuses BJP and Hindutva forces of escalating communal tensions and calls for immediate protest actions against these divisive tactics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)