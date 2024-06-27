Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Attacks on Muslims Post Lok Sabha Poll Results

The CPI(M) Politburo has condemned recent attacks against the Muslim community occurring after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. Highlighting several incidents across different states, they called for statewide protests and vigilance against communal maneuvers by the BJP and other outfits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:10 IST
CPI(M) Condemns Attacks on Muslims Post Lok Sabha Poll Results
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) Politburo has denounced a series of violent attacks against members of the Muslim community since the Lok Sabha poll results were declared. Leaders are urging their state units to organize protests in response.

Highlighted incidents include the alleged killing of three Muslim men by cow vigilantes in Raipur and the beating to death of a Muslim man in Aligarh over theft allegations. In Madhya Pradesh, houses of Muslims were demolished within hours of beef allegedly being found in their refrigerators.

Additionally, in areas like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, Muslims have faced evictions, vandalism, and intimidation. CPI(M) accuses BJP and Hindutva forces of escalating communal tensions and calls for immediate protest actions against these divisive tactics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024