Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Haryana Tourist Drowns in Parvati River While Taking Photos

A female tourist from Haryana, Kavita, was washed away by the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh while taking photographs. Despite rescue attempts, her body was recovered about four kilometers downstream. This marks the third such incident in Kullu district within a month.

PTI | Manali | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:11 IST
Tragic Incident: Haryana Tourist Drowns in Parvati River While Taking Photos
Kavita
  • Country:
  • India

A female tourist from Haryana was tragically drowned while taking photographs near the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Ajay and his wife Kavita, from Jhajjar, Haryana, were near the river around 6:30 pm. Kavita slipped on the slippery stones and was swept away by the strong currents. Despite rescue attempts, her body was recovered on Thursday near Suma Ropa, about four kilometers from where she fell.

Her husband Ajay identified her body. This marks the third incident in Kullu district within a month involving tourists who drowned while taking photographs. On June 3, two female tourists from the same family drowned in the Beas river under similar circumstances. Officials stressed the need for tourists to heed warning signs and avoid risky behavior near rivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024