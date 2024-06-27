Tragic Incident: Haryana Tourist Drowns in Parvati River While Taking Photos

A female tourist from Haryana was tragically drowned while taking photographs near the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Ajay and his wife Kavita, from Jhajjar, Haryana, were near the river around 6:30 pm. Kavita slipped on the slippery stones and was swept away by the strong currents. Despite rescue attempts, her body was recovered on Thursday near Suma Ropa, about four kilometers from where she fell.

Her husband Ajay identified her body. This marks the third incident in Kullu district within a month involving tourists who drowned while taking photographs. On June 3, two female tourists from the same family drowned in the Beas river under similar circumstances. Officials stressed the need for tourists to heed warning signs and avoid risky behavior near rivers.

