Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges IAS Officer Trainees to Embrace Change and Citizen-Centric Governance

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh engaged in a productive interaction with Assistant Secretaries, Officer Trainees of the IAS 2022 batch, at the culmination of their attachment to various union Ministries in New Delhi today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios including Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, highlighted the inception of the initiative in 2015 under the Modi government. This initiative assigns new officer trainees as Assistant Secretaries in ministries post their district training, providing them with a comprehensive experience of ministry operations.

"This initiative allows them to interact and learn from people at the apex levels of policy making by identifying mentors who will guide them for the coming 30 years of service," Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, emphasizing the long-term benefits of the program.

He underscored the significance of this initiative during the Covid pandemic, noting how officers who had previously served as Assistant Secretaries were able to provide crucial feedback to the Centre confidently, having now assumed roles such as District Magistrates.

During the interactive session, Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged the young officers to suggest improvements to their training modules and assured them of the government's commitment to incorporate beneficial changes.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision to make IAS officers future-ready. When India celebrates its centenary of Independence, you will be holding important public offices," Dr. Jitendra Singh affirmed. He stressed the core values of integrity, accountability, empathy, and compassion in public service, urging the officers to prioritize citizen-centric governance.

Expressing satisfaction over the increasing diversity in the Civil Services, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted a significant rise in the number of female officers, reaching around 28%, compared to less than 10% in earlier times. He also highlighted the representation of officers from various states across India as a positive development.

Dr. Jitendra Singh briefed the officer trainees about the mission Karmayogi, aimed at enhancing their skills through platforms like I-Got to align with evolving technologies and responsibilities in complex sectors such as health, education, social services, science, and energy.

"As the nature of duties evolves and becomes more complex, we need experts and specialists to implement government flagship schemes effectively," he emphasized, advocating for a technology-driven talent pool equipped with values of accountability, transparency, and effective communication.

In conclusion, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated the paramount importance of integrity for civil servants and encouraged them to strive towards the nation-building goals envisioned for 2047.

The interaction concluded with the officer trainees expressing gratitude and motivation following the insightful interaction with Dr. Jitendra Singh. Key officials including Shri. Sriram Taranikanti, Director LBSNAA, Ms. Nila Mohanan, Joint Secretary (Training) DoPT, and Shri. S. D. Sharma, Joint Secretary (ADMIN), DoPT, were also present during the session.