Tragic Sand Digging Incident Claims Three Lives in Mizoram

A tragic accident occurred while digging sand on the banks of the Tiau river in Mizoram’s Champhai district, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a Myanmar national. The incident took place near Melbuk village.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Mizoram's Champhai district, three individuals, including a Myanmar national, lost their lives during a sand-digging operation. The accident took place at approximately 11 am near Melbuk village on the banks of the Tiau river, where a portion of the surface unexpectedly caved in.

Authorities reported that while two of the individuals died instantly, the Myanmar national succumbed to injuries while being transported to a nearby medical facility. The operation, which had been underway without any previous incidents, took a tragic turn due to the unforeseen collapse.

Another individual was injured in the mishap and is currently receiving treatment at the Champhai district hospital. Local police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident as the community reels from this unexpected tragedy.

