Left Menu

Failed Coup in Bolivia: Senior Military Arrests and Consequences

About a dozen Bolivian military officers face serious charges after a failed coup attempt. The ousted military commander gathered troops and attempted to storm the presidential palace, only for the soldiers to withdraw later. President Luis Arce condemned the coup and quickly appointed a new commander.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:18 IST
Failed Coup in Bolivia: Senior Military Arrests and Consequences
AI Generated Representative Image

About a dozen Bolivian military officers have been arrested following Wednesday's attempted coup, a senior government minister told local television on Thursday, adding they face accusations that could lead to 15 to 30-year prison terms.

The hours-long failed coup saw the Andean nation's sacked military commander gather troops in La Paz's main square, ramming a door of the presidential palace with an armored vehicle that allowed soldiers to rush into the building. The soldiers ultimately withdrew and police took back control of the plaza, with President Luis Arce slamming the coup attempt and swiftly naming a new top general.

The former commander, Juan Jose Zuniga, had been told on Tuesday evening that he would be stripped of his position as his conduct "was not in line with the Constitution," Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo said in an interview with TV station Unitel. Zuniga reacted calmly to the news, according to del Castillo.

"But no one could have imagined that the next day, before the official handover in posts, there would be a failed coup in our country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024