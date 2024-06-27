Left Menu

Justice Served: Oklahoma Executes Convicted Child Killer

Oklahoma executed Richard Rojem, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and killing 7-year-old Layla Cummings in 1984. Rojem had denied the charges, but substantial evidence led to his conviction. After several appeals and overturned sentences, Rojem received a lethal injection on Thursday.

PTI | Mcalester | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:38 IST
Justice Served: Oklahoma Executes Convicted Child Killer
  • Country:
  • United States

Oklahoma has carried out the execution of Richard Rojem, a man convicted of the heinous crimes of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1984, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Rojem, 66, received a three-drug lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:16 am, according to prison officials. Despite maintaining his innocence concerning the death of his former stepdaughter, Layla Cummings, evidence including a fingerprint and DNA on a condom wrapper found near her body led to his conviction.

Layla's mother expressed her enduring pain and suffering over the horrific crime, while prosecutors underscored that substantial evidence backed Rojem's guilt. After multiple appeals, Rojem's death sentence was ultimately upheld, culminating in Thursday's execution, marking the state's 13th execution since resuming lethal injections in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024