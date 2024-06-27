Justice Served: Oklahoma Executes Convicted Child Killer

Oklahoma has carried out the execution of Richard Rojem, a man convicted of the heinous crimes of kidnapping, raping, and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1984, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Rojem, 66, received a three-drug lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 10:16 am, according to prison officials. Despite maintaining his innocence concerning the death of his former stepdaughter, Layla Cummings, evidence including a fingerprint and DNA on a condom wrapper found near her body led to his conviction.

Layla's mother expressed her enduring pain and suffering over the horrific crime, while prosecutors underscored that substantial evidence backed Rojem's guilt. After multiple appeals, Rojem's death sentence was ultimately upheld, culminating in Thursday's execution, marking the state's 13th execution since resuming lethal injections in October 2021.

