DRDO Completes Six Successful Developmental Trials of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target 'ABHYAS'

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted six consecutive developmental trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' with an improved booster configuration. These trials were carried out at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. With this achievement, 'ABHYAS' has now completed a total of 10 developmental trials, underscoring the reliability and effectiveness of the system.

The recent trials incorporated enhancements in radar cross-section, visual, and infrared augmentation systems. Various mission objectives were validated, including the safe release of the booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance. Notably, two launches were conducted back-to-back within a 30-minute interval, showcasing the system's operational ease and minimal logistical requirements. Representatives from the Armed Services were present to witness the flight trials.

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru and developed through production agencies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro, 'ABHYAS' is intended to provide a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. This indigenous system is equipped for autonomous flight using an auto-pilot and is managed via a laptop-based Ground Control System for aircraft integration and pre-flight checks. It also features in-flight data recording for post-flight analysis. The booster for 'ABHYAS' was designed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory, and the navigation system by the Research Centre Imarat. With these production agencies identified, 'ABHYAS' is now ready for production.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for the successful developmental trials of 'ABHYAS'. He highlighted the successful tests as a testament to the synergy between scientists and the industry.

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight trials, noting the cost-effectiveness and significant export potential of the system.