Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Money Laundering Case

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. Despite arguments from the Enforcement Directorate, the court ruled that Soren is not likely to commit an offense while on bail.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:06 IST
The Jharkhand High Court granted bail on Friday to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case connected to a land scam.

On June 13, the high court had reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

''Bail has been granted to Soren. The court held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offense when on bail,'' stated Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury to PTI.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection to the case. The 48-year-old politician is currently in Birsa Munda jail.

During the hearing, ED's counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren is released on bail, he might commit a similar offense.

