Belarus Fortifies Border Amid Ukraine Tensions
The Belarusian border service, along with the Ministry of Defence, is reinforcing the country's border with Ukraine following a series of security incidents, including the downing of a quadrocopter and the discovery of bomb-making materials. The authorities are also monitoring pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters near the border.
The border service of Belarus and the country's Ministry of Defence are taking measures to further reinforce the Belarusian border with Ukraine after a security incident, the Belarusian border service said in a statement.
The border service said its staff had brought down a quadrocopter on Wednesday after it had illegally crossed the border from Ukraine to collect information about Belarusian border infrastructure.
Earlier in the week, it said materials for a homemade bomb had been found concealed in the same area and that it was aware that a unit of pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters was present in a Ukrainian region bordering Belarus.
