Missile Threats Disrupt Red Sea Shipping Routes

A ship's captain reported five missiles landing near his vessel in the Red Sea, north of Hodeidah, Yemen. Despite no damage to the ship, international shipping has been disrupted by Houthi militant attacks, which are said to be in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:09 IST
(Adds background) DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) -

A ship's captain reported that five missiles had landed close to his vessel in the Red Sea, 150 nautical miles (172 miles) northwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) monitor said on Friday. UKMTO said the ship had reported no damage and was heading northward. It gave no information on the ship or its cargo.

International shipping has been disrupted since November by attacks in the region launched by Yemen-based Houthi militants. Many vessels have since opted to avoid the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal, taking the longer journey around the southern tip of Africa instead.

The Iran-aligned Houthis say the attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas that administers Gaza.

