Russia says it will defend its vessels after France intercepts suspected shadow fleet tanker
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would use "all available means" to defend vessels sailing under Russian flags after a suspected Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker was intercepted by the French navy earlier this week.
The "GRINCH" tanker, sailing under a Comoros flag, left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, France has said, and was grounded in the Marseille-Fos port on Wednesday.
