Russia says it will defend its vessels after France intercepts suspected shadow fleet tanker

The Russian ‌Foreign Ministry said on Friday it ⁠would use "all available means" to defend vessels sailing under Russian ​flags after a ‍suspected Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker was intercepted by ⁠the ‌French ⁠navy earlier this week.

The "GRINCH" tanker, ‍sailing under a Comoros ​flag, left the Russian port ⁠of Murmansk in early ⁠January, France has said, and was grounded in ⁠the Marseille-Fos port on ⁠Wednesday.

