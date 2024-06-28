ED Files Ninth Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Money Laundering Case

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh and the ninth charge sheet in the ongoing Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. This latest development names Vinod Chauhan as an accused, sources revealed.

Chauhan, who was arrested by the federal agency in May, becomes the 18th person apprehended as part of this extensive investigation. The charge sheet was presented before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, further entangling a variety of prominent personalities.

The case has already seen the involvement of notable figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BRS leader K Kavitha among others. The ED has highlighted Chauhan's alleged role in their official documents submitted to the court, particularly in relation to Kavitha's arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)