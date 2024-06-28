ED Files Ninth Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, naming Vinod Chauhan as an accused. Chauhan, arrested in May, is the 18th person apprehended in the case, which also involves several prominent political figures and liquor businessmen.
On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh and the ninth charge sheet in the ongoing Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. This latest development names Vinod Chauhan as an accused, sources revealed.
Chauhan, who was arrested by the federal agency in May, becomes the 18th person apprehended as part of this extensive investigation. The charge sheet was presented before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, further entangling a variety of prominent personalities.
The case has already seen the involvement of notable figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BRS leader K Kavitha among others. The ED has highlighted Chauhan's alleged role in their official documents submitted to the court, particularly in relation to Kavitha's arrest.
