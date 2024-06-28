Left Menu

ED Files Ninth Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, naming Vinod Chauhan as an accused. Chauhan, arrested in May, is the 18th person apprehended in the case, which also involves several prominent political figures and liquor businessmen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:55 IST
ED Files Ninth Charge Sheet in Delhi Excise Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh and the ninth charge sheet in the ongoing Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. This latest development names Vinod Chauhan as an accused, sources revealed.

Chauhan, who was arrested by the federal agency in May, becomes the 18th person apprehended as part of this extensive investigation. The charge sheet was presented before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, further entangling a variety of prominent personalities.

The case has already seen the involvement of notable figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BRS leader K Kavitha among others. The ED has highlighted Chauhan's alleged role in their official documents submitted to the court, particularly in relation to Kavitha's arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024