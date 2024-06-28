Left Menu

Gauteng Roads and Transport Warns Against Tender Email Scam

“The department urges the public not to fall for this scam, which instructs bidders to call a specific cell phone number to arrange a meeting,” the department stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:54 IST
Gauteng Roads and Transport Warns Against Tender Email Scam
The department emphasized that the tender process is transparent and clearly defined. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has issued a warning to the public about an email scam targeting individuals and companies that have submitted bids for tenders.

“The department urges the public not to fall for this scam, which instructs bidders to call a specific cell phone number to arrange a meeting,” the department stated.

The department emphasized that the tender process is transparent and clearly defined.

“Once a bid is closed, there will be no further correspondence with bidders unless clarification is needed, which will be provided in the form of a written letter on official letterhead,” the department explained. “Additionally, any response will be delivered in writing, not through meetings in person at random venues. Successful bidders will receive a formal letter before any official meetings are arranged to discuss awarded work.”

The department advised anyone who has received such fraudulent email correspondence to contact the department's risk office at duduzle.malebo@gauteng.gov.za.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024