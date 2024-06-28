Gauteng Roads and Transport Warns Against Tender Email Scam

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has issued a warning to the public about an email scam targeting individuals and companies that have submitted bids for tenders.

“The department urges the public not to fall for this scam, which instructs bidders to call a specific cell phone number to arrange a meeting,” the department stated.

The department emphasized that the tender process is transparent and clearly defined.

“Once a bid is closed, there will be no further correspondence with bidders unless clarification is needed, which will be provided in the form of a written letter on official letterhead,” the department explained. “Additionally, any response will be delivered in writing, not through meetings in person at random venues. Successful bidders will receive a formal letter before any official meetings are arranged to discuss awarded work.”

The department advised anyone who has received such fraudulent email correspondence to contact the department's risk office at duduzle.malebo@gauteng.gov.za.