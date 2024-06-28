Left Menu

Russian Missile Strike Ravages Residential Building in Dnipro

A Russian missile strike hit a nine-storey residential building in Dnipro, causing several casualties. The regional governor shared a photo on Telegram, revealing significant damage and a collapsed section of the building.

Updated: 28-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:36 IST
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile strike damaged a nine-storey residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, causing a number of casualties, the regional governor said.

A photograph published by Governor Serhiy Lysak on the Telegram messaging app showed a badly damaged building, a section of which appeared to have collapsed.

