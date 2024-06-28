Left Menu

Driver Convicted for Fatal Texas Bus Stop Crash

A Texas jury found George Alvarez guilty of intoxication manslaughter for the deaths of eight people struck by his SUV at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville. The crash, which occurred after Alvarez ran a red light and lost control, resulted in six immediate deaths and 12 critical injuries.

28-06-2024
A Texas jury on Friday convicted George Alvarez of intoxication manslaughter for causing the deaths of eight individuals by plowing his SUV into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the US-Mexico border.

The Cameron County jury delivered the verdict over a year after authorities reported that Alvarez lost control of his vehicle after running a red light in Brownsville, a known migration hub.

Alvarez was found guilty on eight counts of intoxication manslaughter after a weeklong trial, announced Edward Sandoval, Cameron County prosecutor. The sentencing phase will begin later Friday, with Alvarez facing up to 160 years in prison.

