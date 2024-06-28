Driver Convicted for Fatal Texas Bus Stop Crash

A Texas jury on Friday convicted George Alvarez of intoxication manslaughter for causing the deaths of eight individuals by plowing his SUV into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the US-Mexico border.

The Cameron County jury delivered the verdict over a year after authorities reported that Alvarez lost control of his vehicle after running a red light in Brownsville, a known migration hub.

Alvarez was found guilty on eight counts of intoxication manslaughter after a weeklong trial, announced Edward Sandoval, Cameron County prosecutor. The sentencing phase will begin later Friday, with Alvarez facing up to 160 years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)