Tragic Death in Hostel: Mechanic Beaten Over Phone Theft Suspicion in Kolkata

Irshad Alam, a 37-year-old mechanic, was beaten to death at a state-run hostel in Kolkata over suspicion of mobile phone theft. Called to repair a TV, he was later accused of stealing phones, tied up, and beaten. Police have arrested 14 students and ex-students involved.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area on Friday when Irshad Alam, a 37-year-old mechanic, was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel over suspicion of mobile phone theft, according to police reports.

Alam, a resident of Belgachia, worked at an electronics shop in Chandni Chowk. He had visited the Udayan Hostel earlier to repair a television, and was called back after phones went missing. Accused of theft, he was tied up and beaten by the hostel residents.

Family members revealed that Alam had called them from the hostel, stating that the students were demanding money after accusing him of theft. Police arrived at the scene and rescued Alam in critical condition. He was admitted to Kolkata's Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have arrested 14 individuals, who are students and former students of various colleges, and a case has been filed under multiple IPC sections.

