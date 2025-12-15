Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests absconding key member of interstate auto-lifting gang

Updated: 15-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:57 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested an absconding key member of an interstate vehicle theft gang who was allegedly involved in multiple cases of high-end car theft and forgery across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Alok Shrivastav (56), was declared a proclaimed offender by a city court in May 2023 in connection with a 2022 car theft and forgery case. He was arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri following a tip-off, he said.

According to police, Shrivastav was a key operative of an organised interstate gang involved in stealing vehicles on demand and selling them after altering their identity using forged documents of vehicles declared total loss by insurance companies. An insured vehicle is declared a total loss when its repair cost exceeds its insured value.

''The gang procured documents of cars declared total loss by insurance companies, tampered with engine and chassis numbers of stolen vehicles of the same make, and sold them in the open market at high prices,'' said the officer.

In the same car theft case, three other accused — Abhay Singh, Md Ashraf and Rizwan — had earlier been arrested, leading to the recovery of two stolen SUVs.

''During investigation, it emerged that Shrivastav and Singh had purchased a stolen SUV from Ashraf and Rizwan, changed its number plate, engine and chassis numbers, and prepared forged registration certificate and insurance papers linked to a total loss vehicle,'' the officer said.

Based on information that Shrivastav would visit a mela ground in Lakhimpur Kheri on December 13, a team laid a trap and apprehended him.

Police said the gang operated in a professional manner, stealing vehicles as per customer demand. While Rizwan allegedly carried out the thefts, Ashraf prepared forged documents, after which the vehicles were sold using the identities of total loss cars. Further investigation is underway to identify more associates.

