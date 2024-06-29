Ukraine Welcomes Back Civilians Captured by Russia and Belarus
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 10 civilians from captivity in Russia and Belarus. The group includes a key member of Crimea's Tatar community, two eastern-rite Catholic priests, and civilians captured before the 2022 Russian invasion.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that 10 people, all civilians, have been returned to Ukraine from captivity in Russia and its ally Belarus.
Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the group included a prominent member of Crimea's ethnic Tatar community, two eastern-rite Catholic priests and five people who had been captured in Belarus. There were also two civilians held from before Russia's 2022 invasion.
