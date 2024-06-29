Left Menu

Ukraine Welcomes Back Civilians Captured by Russia and Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 10 civilians from captivity in Russia and Belarus. The group includes a key member of Crimea's Tatar community, two eastern-rite Catholic priests, and civilians captured before the 2022 Russian invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:48 IST
Ukraine Welcomes Back Civilians Captured by Russia and Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that 10 people, all civilians, have been returned to Ukraine from captivity in Russia and its ally Belarus.

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the group included a prominent member of Crimea's ethnic Tatar community, two eastern-rite Catholic priests and five people who had been captured in Belarus. There were also two civilians held from before Russia's 2022 invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024