Tragic Loss in Eastern Ladakh: Five Indian Soldiers Killed in Tank Accident

Five Indian Army soldiers lost their lives while attempting to move a tank across the Shyok River in Eastern Ladakh. The accident occurred due to a sudden increase in water levels caused by melting snow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, five Indian Army soldiers were swept away and killed while trying to maneuver a tank across the Shyok River in Eastern Ladakh. The unfortunate accident happened on Friday and was confirmed by officials on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed profound grief over the tragic loss. 'Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,' Singh posted on X. 'We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief.'

Officials noted that the soldiers were part of an armoured regiment and were undergoing a deinduction from military training when the water levels in the Shyok River suddenly surged, likely due to melting snow. Despite prompt rescue efforts by the army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, the operation could not succeed, leading to the tragic loss. The Indian Army conveyed their deepest regret over the incident and mentioned that rescue operations are still ongoing.

