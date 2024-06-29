Daring Delhi Police Car Chase Rescues Kidnapped Siblings

In a daring operation, the Delhi police rescued two young siblings who were kidnapped from Laxmi Nagar, officials revealed on Saturday. The culprits had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the children's parents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta detailed how the incident began on Friday at 11.30 pm when a man posing as a parking attendant abducted the children from their car. Their father reported the incident promptly, leading to the swift formation of rescue teams.

Utilizing technical surveillance and robust coordination among multiple police teams, a three-hour chase ensued, covering over 100 kilometers. The kidnapper eventually abandoned the car near Samaypur Badli, leaving the children unharmed. They were safely returned to their parents, and attempts are ongoing to apprehend the kidnapper.

