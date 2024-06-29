Left Menu

Daring Delhi Police Car Chase Rescues Kidnapped Siblings

The Delhi police successfully rescued two kidnapped siblings, aged 3 and 11, after a thrilling three-hour car chase. The kidnapper had demanded a Rs 50 lakh ransom from their parents. The operation involved extensive coordination between multiple police teams, and the children were safely reunited with their parents.

In a daring operation, the Delhi police rescued two young siblings who were kidnapped from Laxmi Nagar, officials revealed on Saturday. The culprits had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the children's parents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta detailed how the incident began on Friday at 11.30 pm when a man posing as a parking attendant abducted the children from their car. Their father reported the incident promptly, leading to the swift formation of rescue teams.

Utilizing technical surveillance and robust coordination among multiple police teams, a three-hour chase ensued, covering over 100 kilometers. The kidnapper eventually abandoned the car near Samaypur Badli, leaving the children unharmed. They were safely returned to their parents, and attempts are ongoing to apprehend the kidnapper.

