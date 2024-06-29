Serbian Police Officer Wounded in Attack Near Israeli Embassy, Assailant Fatally Shot

An alarming incident unfolded at the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday when a Serbian police officer was wounded by a crossbow-wielding attacker. The officer, struck in the neck, responded by fatally shooting the assailant.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic reported that the wounded policeman remained conscious and was transported to Belgrade's main emergency hospital for surgery to remove the crossbow bolt.

Authorities are working to determine the attacker's identity and motives, as Serbia continues its close relations with Israel amid tensions in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)