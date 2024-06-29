Left Menu

Serbian Police Officer Wounded in Attack Near Israeli Embassy, Assailant Fatally Shot

A Serbian police officer was wounded while guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade after an attacker fired a crossbow bolt at him. The officer responded in self-defense, fatally shooting the assailant. The policeman is undergoing surgery for neck injuries. The attacker's identity and motive are under investigation.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:04 IST
Serbian Police Officer Wounded in Attack Near Israeli Embassy, Assailant Fatally Shot
attacker
  • Country:
  • Serbia

An alarming incident unfolded at the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday when a Serbian police officer was wounded by a crossbow-wielding attacker. The officer, struck in the neck, responded by fatally shooting the assailant.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic reported that the wounded policeman remained conscious and was transported to Belgrade's main emergency hospital for surgery to remove the crossbow bolt.

Authorities are working to determine the attacker's identity and motives, as Serbia continues its close relations with Israel amid tensions in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024