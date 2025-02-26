Gustavo Petro's Cabinet Shuffle: Benedetti Appointed Interior Minister Amid Controversy

Amid a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has appointed Armando Benedetti as the country's new interior minister, despite controversy and resistance from within his own ranks.

Benedetti's appointment follows a period of turbulence, notably after Energy Minister Andres Camacho announced his resignation following a cabinet-wide request for resignations.

Benedetti, a key figure in Petro's inner circle, faces the challenge of pushing through pivotal reforms, including changes to Colombia's health system.

(With inputs from agencies.)