Gustavo Petro's Cabinet Shuffle: Benedetti Appointed Interior Minister Amid Controversy
Colombian President Gustavo Petro reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Armando Benedetti as the new interior minister despite several controversies. Benedetti replaces Juan Fernando Cristo amidst resistance from cabinet members. Energy Minister Andres Camacho resigned, while Petro's administration faces reforms on multiple fronts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:46 IST
Amid a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has appointed Armando Benedetti as the country's new interior minister, despite controversy and resistance from within his own ranks.
Benedetti's appointment follows a period of turbulence, notably after Energy Minister Andres Camacho announced his resignation following a cabinet-wide request for resignations.
Benedetti, a key figure in Petro's inner circle, faces the challenge of pushing through pivotal reforms, including changes to Colombia's health system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fort Bragg Name Reinstated Amid Controversy
Controversy Surrounds Military's Expanding Role in Indonesian Food Sector
Podcast Controversy: B Praak Cancels Ranveer Allahbadia Appearance
Google's Shift in AI Ethics Sparks Controversy
Controversy Erupts as Mumbai Police Investigate 'India's Got Latent' Show