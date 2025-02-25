Left Menu

Armando Benedetti Named Colombia's New Interior Minister Amid Controversy

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has appointed Armando Benedetti as the new interior minister. This decision solidifies Benedetti's position in Petro's inner circle despite lingering controversies. The appointment comes after Petro requested all ministers to resign, following a cabinet meeting marked by notable opposition to Benedetti's presence.

  • Colombia

In a significant development, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has appointed Armando Benedetti as the country's new interior minister. This move, confirmed by a source close to Petro, highlights Benedetti's enduring prominence in the president's inner circle despite previous scandals.

The appointment follows a controversial decision by President Petro to request the resignation of all his ministers. This directive came after a high-stakes televised cabinet meeting during which the presence of Benedetti was met with opposition from several prominent officials, including outgoing environment minister Susana Muhamad.

Benedetti's appointment underscores the complexities within the current administration, as President Petro navigates internal dissent while solidifying his cabinet with trusted allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

