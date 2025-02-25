Controversial Choice: Benedetti as Colombia's Interior Minister
Gustavo Petro, Colombia's President, has appointed Armando Benedetti as the new interior minister. Despite a history of controversies and resistance from cabinet members, Benedetti is set to aid Petro in passing reforms through Congress. His new role sees him replace Juan Fernando Cristo who recently resigned.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has appointed Armando Benedetti as the new interior minister, a decision that places Benedetti firmly within Petro's inner circle despite the controversies surrounding him. The decision was confirmed by a source within Petro's office and underscores the president's willingness to stand by Benedetti despite resistance from his cabinet.
Earlier this month, all ministers were asked to tender their resignations following a tense cabinet meeting. High-ranking officials, including Susana Muhamad who opposed Benedetti due to allegations of violence against women and influence peddling, resigned. Benedetti has consistently denied these allegations.
Benedetti is tasked with driving complex reforms, particularly regarding the nation's troubled health system, through Congress. The shake-up also involved appointing Laura Sarabia as foreign minister, reflecting Petro's broader strategy to enforce significant cabinet changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
