Crossbow Attack at Israeli Embassy in Belgrade: Terrorist Incident Claims Attacker's Life

A crossbow-wielding attacker fired at a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, resulting in the attacker being shot and killed. Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic labeled it a terrorist attack. The officer is in a life-threatening condition and is currently undergoing surgery, according to Serbian news agency Tanjug.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:39 IST
Crossbow Attack at Israeli Embassy in Belgrade: Terrorist Incident Claims Attacker's Life
An attacker who fired a crossbow at a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade was shot and killed on Saturday in what Interior Minister Ivica Dacic called a terrorist attack against Serbia.

The policeman is in a life-threatening condition and is undergoing surgery, Serbian news agency Tanjug quoted Dacic as saying.

