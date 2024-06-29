Crossbow Attack at Israeli Embassy in Belgrade: Terrorist Incident Claims Attacker's Life
A crossbow-wielding attacker fired at a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, resulting in the attacker being shot and killed. Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic labeled it a terrorist attack. The officer is in a life-threatening condition and is currently undergoing surgery, according to Serbian news agency Tanjug.
Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:39 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
An attacker who fired a crossbow at a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade was shot and killed on Saturday in what Interior Minister Ivica Dacic called a terrorist attack against Serbia.
The policeman is in a life-threatening condition and is undergoing surgery, Serbian news agency Tanjug quoted Dacic as saying.
