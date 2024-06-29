Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud Calls for Constitutional Morality to Uphold Diversity and Inclusion

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud emphasized the importance of constitutional morality as a guiding principle that ensures diversity, inclusion, and tolerance in society. He highlighted its role in restraining the state and fostering a society as envisioned by the Constitution, while also advocating for judicial compassion and empathy.

Updated: 29-06-2024 18:18 IST
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud highlighted the importance of 'constitutional morality' during his keynote address at the East Zone II regional conference of the National Judicial Academy on Saturday. Chandrachud stressed that constitutional morality restrains the state and fosters conditions that respect diversity, promote inclusion, and advocate tolerance.

The CJI emphasized that India extends beyond its metropolises, reaching even its smallest villages and talukas. He explained that constitutional morality, distinct from general morality, imposes obligations on the state to construct a society as outlined by the Constitution.

Chandrachud described constitutional morality as a comprehensive principle emerging from the Constitution's values, which grants every citizen the freedom to think, speak, worship, and marry as they choose. He urged judges to view themselves as servants of the people, promoting compassion and empathy in the judicial process.

