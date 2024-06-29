Anupriya Patel Urges Action on OBC and SC/ST Recruitment Issues in UP
Union minister Anupriya Patel has appealed to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to address the rejection of OBC and SC/ST candidates for state government jobs. Patel claims the interview-based selection process often deems eligible candidates 'not found suitable,' leading to resentment in these communities.
Union minister Anupriya Patel has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting issues faced by OBC and SC/ST candidates in obtaining state government jobs.
Patel, who leads Apna Dal (Sonelal), stated in her June 27 letter that these candidates are often declared 'not found suitable' in interview-based recruitments. She argued that posts reserved for them are unfairly declared 'unreserved' when no applicants are selected.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has refuted Patel's allegations, explaining that unfilled reserved posts are carried forward to the concerned department. Patel has called for intervention to ensure these posts are filled with qualified candidates from the respective categories.
