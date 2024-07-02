BRS Leader K Kavitha Denied Bail in Delhi Excise Policy Scam

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, identifying her as one of the primary conspirators in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy scam. The court's decision highlighted the serious allegations of money laundering and corruption against her.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that despite Kavitha's significant political and social contributions, the gravity of the charges necessitated her continued judicial custody. The materials collected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) suggested her involvement in the scam, including paying kickbacks.

Her plea for bail, citing her status as an educated woman and a former MP, was rejected, with the court stating that these factors do not entitle her to the benefit of proviso to Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kavitha remains in judicial custody amid ongoing investigations.

