BRS Leader K Kavitha Denied Bail in Delhi Excise Policy Scam

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in two corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 scandal. The court found her prima facie one of the main conspirators and said her well-educated status does not make her eligible for special bail provisions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, identifying her as one of the primary conspirators in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy scam. The court's decision highlighted the serious allegations of money laundering and corruption against her.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that despite Kavitha's significant political and social contributions, the gravity of the charges necessitated her continued judicial custody. The materials collected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) suggested her involvement in the scam, including paying kickbacks.

Her plea for bail, citing her status as an educated woman and a former MP, was rejected, with the court stating that these factors do not entitle her to the benefit of proviso to Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kavitha remains in judicial custody amid ongoing investigations.

