Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session to Feature Women’s Reservation Bill

The Rajasthan assembly's budget session starts Wednesday, with Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presenting the budget. Typically held in February-March, this year's session was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections. Significant bills, including one for 50% reservation for women in teaching, are to be addressed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:09 IST
Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session to Feature Women’s Reservation Bill
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan assembly is set to begin its budget session this Wednesday, as per an official statement released on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the full budget for the current financial year during this crucial session.

Traditionally held in February-March, this year's budget session was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, with only a vote on account presented previously. Significant bills are on the docket, notably one granting 50% reservation for women in the recruitment of third-grade teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024