Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session to Feature Women’s Reservation Bill

The Rajasthan assembly is set to begin its budget session this Wednesday, as per an official statement released on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the full budget for the current financial year during this crucial session.

Traditionally held in February-March, this year's budget session was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, with only a vote on account presented previously. Significant bills are on the docket, notably one granting 50% reservation for women in the recruitment of third-grade teachers.

