Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session to Feature Women’s Reservation Bill
The Rajasthan assembly's budget session starts Wednesday, with Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presenting the budget. Typically held in February-March, this year's session was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections. Significant bills, including one for 50% reservation for women in teaching, are to be addressed.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan assembly is set to begin its budget session this Wednesday, as per an official statement released on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the full budget for the current financial year during this crucial session.
Traditionally held in February-March, this year's budget session was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, with only a vote on account presented previously. Significant bills are on the docket, notably one granting 50% reservation for women in the recruitment of third-grade teachers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Big message of people's mandate in this Lok Sabha Elections is that of stability": PM Modi in Srinagar
"Analysed entire Lok Sabha elections...": Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Central Government's Fiscal Deficit Eases to 3% Amid Lok Sabha Elections
"Largest exercise of democracy in history of world": US lauds India's Lok Sabha elections
President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Election Commission for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections.