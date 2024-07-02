Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Religious Congregation: Over 50 Dead in Uttar Pradesh Stampede

A devastating stampede at a religious 'satsang' event in Pulrai village, Uttar Pradesh, has left over 50 people dead and many injured. The incident reportedly occurred due to overcrowding as attendees left the venue. Authorities are investigating, with compensation and relief measures announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Religious Congregation: Over 50 Dead in Uttar Pradesh Stampede
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred at a religious congregation in Pulrai village on Tuesday, resulting in over 50 fatalities and multiple injuries, officials disclosed.

The stampede happened during a 'satsang' event attended by a large crowd, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh, who confirmed that 27 bodies had been received at the Etah hospital, including 23 women, three children, and one man. Later reports indicated the death toll could be as high as 50 to 60.

Victims, both dead and unconscious, were transported to the nearby Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre using various vehicles. Distressing video footage showed bodies laid outside the health centre and a woman mourning amongst them. Eyewitnesses described the chaos as people attempted to exit the event, leading to a deadly overcrowding situation.

An inquiry led by officials, including the Agra ADGP and the Aligarh divisional commissioner, will investigate the cause of the stampede. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families, directing local officials to ensure immediate and proper medical treatment for the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024