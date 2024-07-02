Tragedy Strikes Religious Congregation: Over 50 Dead in Uttar Pradesh Stampede

A tragic stampede occurred at a religious congregation in Pulrai village on Tuesday, resulting in over 50 fatalities and multiple injuries, officials disclosed.

The stampede happened during a 'satsang' event attended by a large crowd, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh, who confirmed that 27 bodies had been received at the Etah hospital, including 23 women, three children, and one man. Later reports indicated the death toll could be as high as 50 to 60.

Victims, both dead and unconscious, were transported to the nearby Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre using various vehicles. Distressing video footage showed bodies laid outside the health centre and a woman mourning amongst them. Eyewitnesses described the chaos as people attempted to exit the event, leading to a deadly overcrowding situation.

An inquiry led by officials, including the Agra ADGP and the Aligarh divisional commissioner, will investigate the cause of the stampede. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families, directing local officials to ensure immediate and proper medical treatment for the injured.

