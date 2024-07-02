Left Menu

Rising Mob Violence in West Bengal: Mother and Son Attacked

A video surfaced showing a teenage boy and his mother being assaulted in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas district. Police arrested six individuals linked to the incident. The prime suspect, associated with the Trinamool Congress, is absconding. This event follows other similar violent incidents in West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:43 IST
Rising Mob Violence in West Bengal: Mother and Son Attacked
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A new wave of mob violence has gripped West Bengal, with a recent video showing a teenager and his mother being attacked in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas district. The incident, captured on video, led to the arrest of six individuals, although the prime suspect remains at large.

The authenticity of the video, which depicts a group of people assaulting the teenager and his mother with hockey sticks, has not been verified. The attack appeared to stem from an altercation between the teenager and a man, which quickly escalated into a group assault.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in the state, coming days after another video showed a Trinamool Congress strongman flogging a couple in public. This adds to a series of mob attacks that have occurred across West Bengal, including a separate incident in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024