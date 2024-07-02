Rising Mob Violence in West Bengal: Mother and Son Attacked

A new wave of mob violence has gripped West Bengal, with a recent video showing a teenager and his mother being attacked in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas district. The incident, captured on video, led to the arrest of six individuals, although the prime suspect remains at large.

The authenticity of the video, which depicts a group of people assaulting the teenager and his mother with hockey sticks, has not been verified. The attack appeared to stem from an altercation between the teenager and a man, which quickly escalated into a group assault.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in the state, coming days after another video showed a Trinamool Congress strongman flogging a couple in public. This adds to a series of mob attacks that have occurred across West Bengal, including a separate incident in Kolkata.

