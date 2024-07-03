Chaos Unfolds: Over 100 Dead in Hathras Stampede

In a heart-wrenching scene, more than 100 bodies were discovered as family members searched for their missing loved ones following a devastating stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. A 50-year-old woman, Harbeji Devi, remains among the missing, as her brother Rakesh Kumar narrates his harrowing journey through multiple postmortem houses.

The death toll from the stampede rose to 121 on Wednesday, with authorities filing FIRs against the event organizers for evidence concealment and overwhelming venue capacity limits. The event, held by religious preacher Baba Narayan Hari, drew an estimated 2.5 lakh attendees to a space intended for 80,000.

Triggered by crowd panic as followers ran after the preacher's car, the tragedy left many families in turmoil. Survivors and relatives continue to scour hospitals and morgues in desperate attempts to locate their loved ones, many of whom remain missing.

