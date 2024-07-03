Left Menu

Madras High Court Questions Hindi, Sanskrit Titles for New Criminal Laws

The Madras High Court has directed the Union government to respond to a petition challenging the use of Hindi and Sanskrit nomenclature for three new criminal Acts. Advocate B Ramkumar Adityan argues that this limits understanding for non-Hindi-speaking populations and violates constitutional principles.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:36 IST
Madras High Court Questions Hindi, Sanskrit Titles for New Criminal Laws
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the Union government to respond to a petition challenging the use of Hindi and Sanskrit names for three new criminal Acts. Advocate B Ramkumar Adityan has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), arguing that the titles should also be available in English to prevent confusion and ensure accessibility for non-Hindi-speaking populations.

Adityan's petition underscores that only a minority of Indian states and Union Territories have Hindi as an official language, complicating the comprehension of these important laws. Data from the 2011 census supports this, indicating that only 3.93 lakh people speak Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The challenge is particularly relevant for legal professionals, law officers, and Judicial Officers unfamiliar with Hindi and Sanskrit.

By mandating Hindi and Sanskrit names, Adityan contends that the Union government has limited accessibility and clarity, potentially violating fundamental rights. The case will continue for further hearing on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024