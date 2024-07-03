Madras High Court Questions Hindi, Sanskrit Titles for New Criminal Laws

The Madras High Court has directed the Union government to respond to a petition challenging the use of Hindi and Sanskrit names for three new criminal Acts. Advocate B Ramkumar Adityan has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), arguing that the titles should also be available in English to prevent confusion and ensure accessibility for non-Hindi-speaking populations.

Adityan's petition underscores that only a minority of Indian states and Union Territories have Hindi as an official language, complicating the comprehension of these important laws. Data from the 2011 census supports this, indicating that only 3.93 lakh people speak Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The challenge is particularly relevant for legal professionals, law officers, and Judicial Officers unfamiliar with Hindi and Sanskrit.

By mandating Hindi and Sanskrit names, Adityan contends that the Union government has limited accessibility and clarity, potentially violating fundamental rights. The case will continue for further hearing on July 23.

