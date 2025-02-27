Justice Department's Big Reveal: Epstein Flight Logs and Names Set to Drop
The U.S. Justice Department plans to unveil flight logs and numerous names tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier linked to sex trafficking. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed this move aims to maintain victim confidentiality while fulfilling President Trump's directive to release Epstein's client information.
The U.S. Justice Department is gearing up for the release of flight logs and a significant number of names connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier embroiled in sex trafficking allegations. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday that the revealing documents are expected to be unveiled on Thursday.
During her statement, Bondi emphasized the importance of protecting the personal data of more than 250 victims connected to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges. The department's planned disclosure is part of efforts to increase transparency around Epstein's associations.
Previously, Bondi acknowledged having reviewed the list of Epstein's clients, which was part of the directive from President Trump. Notably, Britain's Prince Andrew has been one of the most prominent figures linked with Epstein, although he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
