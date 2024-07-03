Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Declares Romanian Official 'Persona Non Grata'

Russia's foreign ministry summoned Romania's ambassador and declared a Romanian embassy official 'persona non grata'. Romania's foreign ministry deemed the decision unfounded, citing the Vienna Convention of 1961. The move follows Bucharest's similar action against a Russian diplomat in May.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:16 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Romania's ambassador in Moscow and declared one Romanian embassy official "persona non grata".

In a statement cited by news portal Agerpres, the Romanian foreign ministry called Russia's decision "unfounded in relation to the provisions of the Vienna Convention of 1961 on diplomatic relations". The Romanian foreign ministry said the Russian decision was in response to Bucharest declaring a Russian diplomat "persona non grata" in May.

