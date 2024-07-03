Court Extends Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Amidst Medical Care Plea
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody in a money laundering case related to an alleged excise policy scam was extended until July 12. Kejriwal's plea to allow his wife to attend his medical checkups was reserved by the court, underlining her critical role in his health management.
The judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been extended until July 12 in the ongoing money laundering case tied to an alleged excise policy scam. The Special Judge, Kaveri Baweja, presided over the hearing via video conference, where Kejriwal appeared from jail.
Amid the proceedings, Kejriwal's request to have his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, attend his medical checkups was reserved for a decision on June 6. Kejriwal emphasized his wife's pivotal role in managing his health, arguing that her familiarity with his medical history necessitates her presence during medical consultations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed Kejriwal's application, making the court's impending decision highly anticipated. Kejriwal's plea highlighted the importance of transparent medical care, especially given the complex nature of his health requirements.
