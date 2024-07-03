Stampede Tragedy at Narayan Sakar Hari's Satsang

A stampede during a satsang session led by Narayan Sakaar Hari in Hathras claimed 121 lives, according to a preliminary report by the Sikandra Rau sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). The report, submitted to the district magistrate (DM), outlines the series of events that led to the incident.

The SDM, who had granted permission for the religious gathering, was present at the venue. The congregation saw over 2 lakh attendees. When the godman left the venue around 1.40 pm, the crowd surged towards him, seeking his blessings and collecting dust from his feet.

The situation escalated as more people rushed from the road dividers towards the godman's vehicle, leading to panic. The report indicates that the godman's security personnel's attempts to control the crowd resulted in people falling and being trampled. This tragic event has resulted in an FIR against the event's organizers, including 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar.

