Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Against Bail of TV Journalist's Convicts

The Supreme Court is poised to hear, on July 8, the pleas initiated by the Delhi Police contesting the high court's decision to grant bail to four individuals convicted for the murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.

According to the cause list for July 8 on the apex court's website, the cases are scheduled to be reviewed before a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Previously, the high court had, on February 12, suspended the life sentences handed to Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar, pending appeals. It subsequently released them on bail, noting their over 14-year incarceration.

