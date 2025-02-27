Court Defers Bail Hearing for Congress MP in Rape Case
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court postponed the bail hearing of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore. The court summoned the investigating officer to present the case's progress on March 11, with Rathore claiming false implication in a delayed FIR. Various affidavits have been filed by the parties involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday deferred the bail plea hearing of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, facing charges in a rape case.
Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan adjourned the hearing, summoning the investigating officer for updates on March 11. The officer stated that the investigation would require ten more days, prompting the court to schedule another session on March 11 after March 10's targeted probe completion.
Defending attorney Pooja Singh has filed counter affidavits, with supporters maintaining Rathore's innocence, claiming the accusations are unfounded and delayed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alabama Pushes for Death Penalty in Child Rape Cases
China South Industries Group Deputy GM Under Investigation
Controversial Claims by Nurses Spark Investigation in Australia
Social Media Controversy: Influencer Under Investigation Amid Debate on Decency
Controversial Remarks on YouTube Show Spark Multi-State Investigations