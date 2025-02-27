Court Defers Bail Hearing for Congress MP in Rape Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday deferred the bail plea hearing of Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, facing charges in a rape case.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan adjourned the hearing, summoning the investigating officer for updates on March 11. The officer stated that the investigation would require ten more days, prompting the court to schedule another session on March 11 after March 10's targeted probe completion.

Defending attorney Pooja Singh has filed counter affidavits, with supporters maintaining Rathore's innocence, claiming the accusations are unfounded and delayed.

