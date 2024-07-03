Putin and Xi Strengthen Eurasian Alliance
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to act in their own interests without targeting other states. Their meeting at a Eurasian security and defence summit emphasized their unified stance against the influence of the United States and its allies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told China's Xi Jinping on Wednesday that their countries acted in their own interests but were not directed against any other state.
Putin and Xi met at a summit of a Eurasian security and defence club seen by Moscow and Beijing as an instrument to counter the influence of the United States and its allies.
